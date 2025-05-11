Hawaii moms turn their grief into a call for public action
COURTESY CHELSIE EVANS
Tre’ Evans-Dumaran and Chelsie Evans.
COURTESY JESSAMY TOWN HORNOR
Jessamy Town Hornor, pictured above with daughter Mina, co-founded the Hawai‘i Water Safety Coalition after Hornor’s husband, Mark, and Mina drowned in 2016 at the Makapuu tide pools.
MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Geri Pinnow advocated on the behalf of her son, Luke Pinnow, by supporting “Luke’s Law,” in 2015, legislation that requires health insurance companies to provide coverage for autistic children.
MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kalei Salcedo advocated to have a bill passed in honor of her nephew Duke Pia, who died in an agricultural crime. Senate Bill 1249, also known as “Duke’s Law,” passed final reading this legislative session.