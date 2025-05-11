Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, May 11, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hawaii moms turn their grief into a call for public action

By Mia Anzalone

Today Updated 12:08 a.m.

Editors' Picks

COURTESY CHELSIE EVANS Tre’ Evans-Dumaran and Chelsie Evans.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY CHELSIE EVANS

Tre’ Evans-Dumaran and Chelsie Evans.

COURTESY JESSAMY TOWN HORNOR Jessamy Town Hornor, pictured above with daughter Mina, co-founded the Hawai‘i Water Safety Coalition after Hornor’s husband, Mark, and Mina drowned in 2016 at the Makapuu tide pools.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY JESSAMY TOWN HORNOR

Jessamy Town Hornor, pictured above with daughter Mina, co-founded the Hawai‘i Water Safety Coalition after Hornor’s husband, Mark, and Mina drowned in 2016 at the Makapuu tide pools.

MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Geri Pinnow advocated on the behalf of her son, Luke Pinnow, by supporting “Luke’s Law,” in 2015, legislation that requires health insurance companies to provide coverage for autistic children.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Geri Pinnow advocated on the behalf of her son, Luke Pinnow, by supporting “Luke’s Law,” in 2015, legislation that requires health insurance companies to provide coverage for autistic children.

MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kalei Salcedo advocated to have a bill passed in honor of her nephew Duke Pia, who died in an agricultural crime. Senate Bill 1249, also known as “Duke’s Law,” passed final reading this legislative session.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Kalei Salcedo advocated to have a bill passed in honor of her nephew Duke Pia, who died in an agricultural crime. Senate Bill 1249, also known as “Duke’s Law,” passed final reading this legislative session.

COURTESY CHELSIE EVANS Tre’ Evans-Dumaran and Chelsie Evans.
COURTESY JESSAMY TOWN HORNOR Jessamy Town Hornor, pictured above with daughter Mina, co-founded the Hawai‘i Water Safety Coalition after Hornor’s husband, Mark, and Mina drowned in 2016 at the Makapuu tide pools.
MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Geri Pinnow advocated on the behalf of her son, Luke Pinnow, by supporting “Luke’s Law,” in 2015, legislation that requires health insurance companies to provide coverage for autistic children.
MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kalei Salcedo advocated to have a bill passed in honor of her nephew Duke Pia, who died in an agricultural crime. Senate Bill 1249, also known as “Duke’s Law,” passed final reading this legislative session.