Land Board rejects Pohakuloa EIS but lease negotiations to move ahead

By Kevin Knodell

Today Updated 11:09 p.m.

Hundreds of testifiers cited environmental issues and other concerns over the Army's use of the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island. A protest sign sits outside the area.


Hundreds of testifiers cited environmental issues and other concerns over the Army’s use of the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island. A protest sign sits outside the area.

U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, Headquarters Battery, shoot at targets at the Pohakuloa Training Area.


U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, Headquarters Battery, shoot at targets at the Pohakuloa Training Area.

The Army has trained in the area since World War II and obtained the parcel at Pohakuloa Training Area and other land across the islands it uses for training for a mere $1 in 1964.


The Army has trained in the area since World War II and obtained the parcel at Pohakuloa Training Area and other land across the islands it uses for training for a mere $1 in 1964.

