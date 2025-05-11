Legislature honors Hawaiian history, culture despite anti-DEI efforts
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The state Legislature designated September as Hawaiian History Month and separately made the first Friday of May Laulau Day, despite concerns about the Trump administration’s anti-DEI policies. Kaneohe resident Roy Watanabe enjoyed a laulau lunch Saturday with great-grandson Ezio Reyna and granddaughter Alexis Reyna at Waiahole Poi Factory in Kahaluu.
COURTESY MALIA NOBREGA-OLIVERA / 2023
Participants honor Queen Lili‘uokalani with a birthday celebration at Iolani Palace.