Legislature honors Hawaiian history, culture despite anti-DEI efforts

By Talia Sibilla

Today

Politics

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The state Legislature designated September as Hawaiian History Month and separately made the first Friday of May Laulau Day, despite concerns about the Trump administration’s anti-DEI policies. Kaneohe resident Roy Watanabe enjoyed a laulau lunch Saturday with great-grandson Ezio Reyna and granddaughter Alexis Reyna at Waiahole Poi Factory in Kahaluu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

COURTESY MALIA NOBREGA-OLIVERA / 2023 Participants honor Queen Lili‘uokalani with a birthday celebration at Iolani Palace.
COURTESY MALIA NOBREGA-OLIVERA / 2023

Participants honor Queen Lili‘uokalani with a birthday celebration at Iolani Palace.

