Chanda Park with her daughter, Azalia Park, who was killed in 2020 after a drunk driver hit her in a marked crosswalk.

Chanda Park’s daughter Azalia Park, 21, died in 2020 after an intoxicated driver hit her while she was in a marked crosswalk.

Six months later, Park turned some of her pain into progress by establishing SafeRide Hawaii, a nonprofit organization that provides rideshare services to impaired guests of large events such as weddings, golf tournaments and galas.

Park also uses SafeRide Hawaii to raise community awareness about responsible driving through education, legislative advocacy and campaigns with community partners. The organization has garnered the support of more than 70 volunteers.

“It’s very encouraging that there (are) people out there that don’t even know me, but at least I know that we have the same goals in terms of ending drunk driving,” she said. “When strangers reach out, I feel the possibilities.”

There were “so many times I wanted to quit,” Park said, adding that visions of ending impaired driving and saving lives “gets me out of bed in the morning.”

“It’s just knowing that with these drunk people I got off the road today or tonight, I know that I potentially saved how many lives,” she explained.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> RELATED: Hawaii moms turn their grief into a call for public action

As the fifth anniversary of Azalia’s death approaches in December, Park said she spends more time reflecting on what she wants for the organization and where she is at in her grief.

Azalia Park, a Roosevelt High School graduate, is remembered by her family on saferidehawaii.org for her “distinct laugh, her willingness to help people and her generous heart,” and for her “generosity as an organ donor.”

Her mother said focusing on SafeRide helps her to heal.

“Instead of spending all of my time being angry, where that’s not getting me anywhere, (I think instead), ‘What can I do about that,’” Park said. “If I focus on SafeRide and know that I’m doing something positive, at least I’m releasing energy in some way, and at least it’s in a good way.”