Dynastic Damien claims another Division II baseball championship

The Damien baseball team has established a bit of a dynasty when it comes to Division II baseball.

Cade Lurito, Tanaloa Seguaancia and Aaron Rapoza combined on a four-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts as unseeded Damien beat No. 2 seed Kapaa 3-1 in the final of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II State Championships on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Monarchs, the ILH representative, won the crown for the third time in four years and fifth time overall. Last season, Damien fell to Kamehameha-Hawaii in the title game.

The Monarchs’ other title came in 2018. The previous year, they lost in the final.

Lurito allowed all four of the hits and an unearned run over the first three innings, Seguaancia got the win with three perfect innings and Aaron Rapoza recorded the save with a 1-2-3 seventh.

All the scoring was done in the first inning of a game with a combined six hits and two walks, and lasted 1 hour, 55 minutes.

The Monarchs (12-5) got their runs without the benefit of a hit.

Rapoza scored on a throwing error by the third baseman, Max DeTrinis scored on a balk and Nainoa Begonia came in on a wild pitch.

The Warriors (13-3) got within 3-1 in the bottom half of the first when Kaitin Mundon scored on a throwing error by the first baseman.

Mundon pitched a two-hitter with one walk and six strikeouts for the Warriors, the KIF champions.

Damien also defeated No. 4 Pahoa 9-1 and Waianae 6-0 in the tournament. The Monarchs’ pitching staff allowed 12 hits in 21 innings during the state tournament.

The Monarchs, the only team in ILH D-II, also beat ILH D-I state tournament teams ‘Iolani (twice) and Saint Louis (once) during league play. They won their final six games of the season.

Kapaa, which had won its previous 10 games, toppled Honokaa 4-2 and Kapolei 2-1 earlier in the tournament.

—

At Les Murakami Stadium

Saturday

Consolation

G9: Farrington 7, Seabury Hall 0

Third Place

G10: Waianae 11, Kapolei 1

Final