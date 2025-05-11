Konawaena, Moanalua win first state titles in track and field

Konawaena didn’t have to go far to bring home its first state track and field title.

The Wildcats captured the girls team title Saturday at the Island Movers/HHSAA State Championships at Kealakehe High School, located 30 minutes away. Konawaena totaled 51 points for its first state title, the first championship for a Big Island school since Hawaii Prep’s title in 2016.

Moanalua won its first boys team title in dominating fashion by totaling 102 points, 48.5 points ahead of runner-up Baldwin. Six meet records were broken at the two-day state meet held for the first time on the Big Island’s Kona coast.

Konawaena scored points in seven of the 17 events, led by Violet Schaut’s win in the 100-meter dash in 12.22 seconds. Schaut finished second in the 200 and third in the 400 and ran on the Wildcats’ winning 4×100 relay team, which clocked in at 48.88, just ahead of Punahou’s 49.35. Jazmin Fillmore, who also ran on the winning relay team, was second in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles and sixth in the long jump.

Moanalua freshman Sadie Krueger broke two decade-old records in the distance events. She won the girls 1,500 run with a time of 4:32.89. About 45 minutes later, Krueger broke the record in the 800 with a time of 2:12.21. The previous record in the 800 was 2:13.03 set by ‘Iolani’s Breanne Ball in 2012 and 4:36.22 in the 1,500 by Zoe Sims of Hawaii Prep in 2013. Krueger closed out the evening by finishing fifth in the 3,000.

Kamehameha was second with 43 points, led by Jordyn Blackstad’s win in the shot put and Faith Iokia’s win in the triple jump. Mid-Pacific finished third with 41 points, all scored by Destiny Look, who won the 300 hurdles for the second straight year. Look also won the 100 hurdles and long jump, finished third in the 200 and fourth in the high jump and ran on the sixth-place 4×100 team.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Seabury Hall broke its own record of 9:51.38 from 2024 with a winning time of of 9:38.51 in the 4×800, an event that debuted last year. Campbell’s Ashlyn Jacobsen repeated in the 3,000. Other girls champions were Punahou’s Kaya-Alani Smith (pole vault), Kapaa’s Kanoe Haneberg (high jump), Farrington’s Cassera Togia White (discus), Kauai’s Aileah Villatora (400) and ‘Iolani’s 4×400 relay team.

Punahou won the previous five team titles.

Moanalua boys dominate

Na Menehune won the boys title with an all-around effort, scoring points in 11 of 17 events. James Millare won three distance events and set a meet record for Moanalua. Millare started his day by winning the 1,500 in a record time of 3:53.16. The previous record of 3:55.19 was set in 2024 by Kalani’s Yuta Cole.

About 45 minutes later, Millare won the 800 in 1:53.83, edging McKinley’s Lyonell Castillo by 0.82 seconds. He returned to the track about 30 minutes later and won the 3,000 in 8:58.38.

Teammate Jayden Grevious won the 100 in 10.73 and was runner-up in the 200 in 21.76, missing first place by 0.02 seconds. Rahieum Lee II won the 400 in 48.77 for Na Menehune and teammate Brady Kerr finished second in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Moanalua broke the century mark with a third-place finish in the 4×400 relay, the meet’s final event. Kahuku was the last OIA school to win a state title in 2006.

Kamehameha-Maui’s Nohi Casco broke the meet record in the pole vault after clearing 15-4. Casco was the only vaulter left after successfully clearing 14-4 on his first attempt. He then cleared 14-9 on his second attempt. Casco missed his first vault over 15-4 but successfully cleared the next attempt to break the record of 15-3 set by Waiakea’s Eric Cabais-Fernandez in 2019.

Mililani’s Timothy Wallace won his third straight title in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.07. Radford set a record in the 4×800 in 8:02.65, breaking the 2024 record of 8:05.28 set by Mililani.

Other boys champions include Konawaena’s Elias Malapit (discus), Baldwin’s Antone Sanches (triple jump), Kamehameha-Maui’s Cody Gardanier (high jump), Sytyn Lasconia of Saint Louis (300 hurdles), Campbell’s Amari Branch (200), Kapolei’s Javian Goo (shot put) and Punahou’s Dane Kellner (long jump). Saint Louis, team champions in 2023 and 2024, won the 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

Waimea won the mixed 4×100 and Mililani won the mixed 4×400 in the unified events that combine members of each school’s track team with students with disabilities from their campus.

—

At Kealakehe

Friday and Saturday

Boys

Team

1. Moanalua 102. 2. Baldwin 53.5. 3. Saint Louis 52. 4. Campbell 44. 5. Punahou 31. 6. ‘Iolani 27. 7. Kamehameha-Maui 26. 8. King Kekaulike 24. 9. Kapolei 18. 10. Konawaena 17. 11. Radford, Mililani 16. 13. McKinley 14. 14. Kamehameha 13. 15. Kamehameha-Hawaii 11.5. 16. Kahuku 10, Seabury Hall 10. 18. Aiea, Maryknoll, Maui Prep 7. 21. Nanakuli 6. 22. Kealakehe 4. 23. Maui High 3. 24. Farrington 2, Roosevelt 2, Hanalani, Kalani 2.

Finals

Discus: 1. Elias Malapit (Kona) 169 feet, 2 inches. 2. Josiah Kia (Pun) 167-7. 3. Pa’u Spencer (KSM) 166-04. Triple Jump: 1. Antone Sanches (Bald) 44-9.75. 2. Evan Manarpaac (Bald) 43-11.25. 3. Gage Bala (Aiea) 43-11.25. High Jump: 1. Cody Gardanier (KSM) 6-3. 2. Isaiah Sucher (MPI) 6-1 and Rome Lilio (Mary) 6-1. Shot Put: 1. Javian Goo (Kap) 56-9.5. 2. Kalei Harbottle (KS) 55-8.50. 3. Pupualii Sepulona (StL) 53-0.5. Long Jump: 1. Dane Kellner (Pun) 21-8.0. 2. Casey Talana (Bald) 21-7.5. 3. Jayden Grevious (Moan) 21-6.5. Pole Vault: 1. Nohi Casco (KSM) 15-4. 2. Brock Toma (Bald) 13-10. 3. Kealakalehuaonakaiewalu “Keala” Utsuki (Pun) 13-10. 4×800: 1. Radford (L. Connaroe, C. Johnson, S. Kozuma, A. Batchelor) 8:02.65. 2. ‘Iolani 8:05.09. 3. Punahou 8:08.04. 110 hurdles: 1. Timothy Wallace (Mil) 14.07. 2. Brady Kerr (Moan) 14.63. 3. Judah Kanoa (KSH) 14.73. 100: 1. Jayden Grevious (Moan) 10.73. 2. Amari Branch (Camp) 10.89. 3. Madden Soliai (Kah) 10.90. 1,500: 1. James Millare (Moan) 3:53.16. 2. Ethan Chock (Iol) 3:59.51. 3. Lyonell Castillo (McK) 3:59.87. 4×100: 1. Saint Louis (B. Heresa, A. Brooks, S. Lasconia, J. Altura) 41.98. 2. Baldwin 42.32. 3. Moanalua 42.34. 400: 1. Rahieum Lee II (Moan) 48.77. 2. Zion Mock (Kekaulike) 50.15. 3. Kamuela Farias (Nan) 50.41. 300 hurdles: 1. Sytyn Lasconia (StL) 38.85. 2. Brady Kerr (Moan) 39.40. 3. Reshod Scott (Moan) 39.65. 800: 1. James Millare (Moan) 1:53.83. 2. Lyonell Castillo (McK) 1:54.65. 3. Keon Preusser (Iol) 1:54.72. 200: 1. Amari Branch (Camp) 21.74. 2. Jayden Grevious (Moan) 21.76. 3. Jahren Altura (StL) 22.04. 3,000: 1. James Millare (Moan) 8:58.38. 2. Ari Smith (Camp) 9:00.51. 3. Finn Hensley (Seabury) 9:02.27. 4×400: 1. Saint Louis (M. Mellor, A. Brooks, B. Heresa, S. Lasconia) 3:21.22. 2. King Kekaulike 3:21.67. 3. Moanalua 3:23.97.

Girls

Team

1. Konawaena 51. 2. Kamehameha 43. 3. Mid-Pacific 41. 4. Leilehua 34. 5. Moanalua 32, Punahou 32. 7. Kahuku 30. 8. Campbell 26. 9. ‘Iolani 24. 10. Seabury Hall 22. 11. Farrington, Kapaa 21. 13. King Kekaulike 20. 14. Maryknoll 16. 15. Le Jardin 14. 16. Hilo 13, Hawaii Prep 13, Mililani 13. 19. Kalaheo 11. 20. Kauai 10, Kamehameha Maui 10. 22. St. Anthony 8. 23. Roosevelt 5. 24. Kohala 4, Hawaii Baptist Academy 4. 26. Kealakehe 3. 27. Kalani 2, Sacred Hearts 2, Hanalani 2.

Finals

Shot Put: 1. Jordyn (KS) 38 feet, 4.75 inches. 2. Serenity Lepaga-Telona (Camp) 37-3.5. 3. Michelle Moe (Farr). 37-2.25. Long Jump: 1. Destiny Look (MPI) 18-1.5. 2. Faith Iokia (KS) 17-5.75. 3. Kanoe Haneberg (Kapaa) 16-11.5. Pole Vault: 1. Kaya-Alani Smith (Pun) 11-0. 2. Allie Kennedy (KSM) 11-0. 3. June Wu (St. Anth) 10-6. Discus: 1. Cassera Togia White (Farr) 146-9. 2. Posia Wily (Kah) 128-0. 3. Sinalei Tuitele (KS) 127-1. Triple Jump: 1. Faith Iokia (KS) 37-2.5. 2. Charli Kennedy (LeJ) 35-8.0. 3. Madelyn Wong (Iol) 35-7.75. High Jump: 1. Kanoe Haneberg (Kapaa) 5-7. 2. Olivia Holmquist (Kalh) 5-5. 3. Charli Kennedy (LeJ) 5-5. 4×800: 1. Seabury Hall (K. Hagan, A. Carver, F. Carlsen, I. Grossman) 9:38.51. 2. Hawaii Prep 9:50.92. 3. Punahou 9:54.76. 100 hurdles: 1. Destiny Look (MPI) 14.31. 2. Jazmin Fillmore (Kona) 15.10. 3. Faith Mataele (Kah) 15.46. 100: 1. Violet Schaut (Kona) 12.22. 2. JaLyn Deichert (Kekaulike) 12.52. 3. Malia Rose Harvey (Mary) 12.53. 1,500: 1. Sadie Krueger (Moan) 4:32.89. 2. Ashlyn Jacobsen (Camp) 4:39.42. 3. Kekaihulali Halpern (Hilo) 4:40.62. 4×100: 1. Konawaena (K. Masters, J. Fillmore, D. Kala, V. Schaut) 48.88. 2. Punahou 49.35. 3. King Kekaulike 49.67. 400: 1. Aileah Villatora (Kauai) 56.40. 2. Malia Rose Harvey (Mary) 57.64. 3. Violet Schaut (Kona) 57.97. 300 hurdles: 1. Destiny Look (MPI) 42.55. 2. Jazmin Fillmore (Kona) 45.29. 3. Rustee Meyers (Kah) 46.04. 800: 1. Sadie Krueger (Moan) 2:12.21. 2. Freya Carlsen (Seabury) 2:14.67. 3. Kekaihulali Halpern (Hilo) 2:17.16. 200: 1. Myesha T. Graham (Lei) 25.55. 2. Violet Schaut (Kona). 3. Destiny Look (MPI) 25.98. 3,000: 1. Ashlyn Jacobsen (Camp) 9:55.16. 2. Kaitlyn Bitterman (Mil) 10:20.80. 3. Madeline Grant (Moan) 10:25.15. 4×400: 1. ‘Iolani (K. Covington, C. Lee, P. Basilio, R. Shin) 4:02.36. 2. Leilehua 4:02.79. 3. Kahuku 4:03.25.

Mixed