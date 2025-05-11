Punahou girls water polo reclaims supremacy after 2-year reign by Kamehameha

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Punahou floated back to the top of the girls state water polo world and ended two years of frustration to an ILH rival.

Kailoa Kerber and Synnove Robinson each scored three goals, and Ava Aguilera added two as No. 1 seed Punahou beat Kamehameha 12-3 in the final of the Kyoya Hotels/HHSAA State Championships on Saturday at Kamehameha.

The Buffanblu won the crown in 2022 before the Warriors claimed the title the past two seasons.

Punahou has won 15 of the 19 state tournaments. Kamehameha has claimed three and ‘Iolani one.

Jayden Ching, Ceila Aguilera, Hope McCarren and Zoe Pang also scored for the Buffanblu (17-0) against the Warriors (13-5). All of the Warriors’ losses this season came to the Buffanblu by a combined score of 73-13.

Kamehameha’s Charlotte Nakagawa, Kawena Neumann and Kaialea Tanner scored goals.

Punahou also defeated Hilo 19-2 and Roosevelt 15-2 in the tournament. Kamehameha toppled Mililani 22-4, No. 3 Hawaii Prep 15-7 and Mid-Pacific 5-3.

Punahou’s Robinson was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, and teammates Ava Aquilera, Kerber and Reia Kimi also made the all-tournament team.

Kamehameha’s Laikuakamahina Wong, Ava Carlson and Taua Kimsel also were recognized, along with Mid-Pacific’s Lehiwa McElheny, Mid-Pacific.

Saturday

At Kamehameha

Fifth Place

G13: Kaiser 6, Hilo 5. Goal scorers— Kais: Elliana Schiffner 3, Tara Ho 2, Kiley Freitas. Hilo: Marisa Oishi 3, Lilinoe Tonelli, Harmonee Afong.

Third Place

G14: Mid-Pacific 11, Roosevelt 4. Goal scorers—MPI: Alexia Roberts 4, Lehiwa McElheny 3, Leila Chun 2, Leina Sumada, Ceyra Lee. Roos: Kimberly Cassens 3, Alisa Lee.

Final

Goal scorers—Pun: Kailoa Kerber 3, Synnove Robinson 3, Ava Aguilera 2, Jayden Ching, Ceila Aguilera, Hope McCarren, Zoe Pang. KS: Charlotte Nakagawa, Kawena Neumann, Kaialea Tanner.

All Tournament Team

Lehiwa McElheny, Mid-Pacific

Laikuakamahina Wong, Kamehameha

Ava Carlson, Kamehameha

Taua Kimsel , Kamehameha (goalie)

Ava Aquilera, Punahou

Kailoa Kerber, Punahou

Reia Kimi, Punahou (goalie)

Most Outstanding Player: Synnove