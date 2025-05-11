Punahou sweeps team titles; Big Isle players take singles trophies

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

For the fourth year in a row, Punahou swept the team titles at the Island Insurance/HHSAA State Tennis Championships.

The Buffanblu led Waiakea by five points entering the final day at Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch, with three matches left to accumulate points. They won only one of those matches, but it was enough to outscore the Warriors 22-20 and land the Buffanblu girls their 49th state team title, including the past 21 in a row.

The third-seeded pairing of Mia Tom and Sophia Howell overcame Waiakea’s second-seeded Sola Bando/Annika Nishida 6-2, 7-6 (4) in what proved to be the pivotal match. A reverse in that result would have meant Waiakea winning the team championship.

The Warriors were in that position because in the girls singles final, No. 1 seed Kiora Kunimoto beat second-seeded Mami Daysog of Roosevelt 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 to earn her team five points.

Second place was worth three points, followed by two for third place and one for fourth. Players earned a point for each win in the tournament’s first four rounds.

Kunimoto is Waiakea’s first girls champion, in singles or doubles. The Warriors have won four boys titles — three in singles and one in doubles.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Buffanblu boys pulled away Saturday to outpoint second place ‘Iolani 27-19 for the school’s 52nd team title and fourth in a row.

Top-seeded Tanner Ige and Koji Ho won the boys doubles final, 6-3, 6-3 over Sid Srinivasan/Carter Beppu of ‘Iolani, who were seeded third. Ige won the state doubles title all four years, with three different partners at states.

Hilo’s Bryan Assi, the No. 1 seed, beat Punahou’s Brandon Ramos, seeded third, 6-1, 6-1.

Assi is the Vikings’ fourth state champion in singles — three boys and one girl – and first since 2004. It was Ramos’ third runner-up finish at states. The first two losses were to teammate Payton Jim On.

—

At Royal Lahaina Tennis Courts

Saturday

Boys

Team

1. Punahou 27. 2. ‘Iolani 19. 3. Hilo 9. 4. Kaiser 4, Moanalua 4. 6. Baldwin 2, Univeristy 2, Waiakea 2. 9. Maui High 1, Kealakehe 1, Pearl City 1, Castle 1, Waipahu 1, Seabury Hall 1, Hawaii Prep 1, Kalani 1, Kalaheo 1.

Singles

Final

[1] Bryan Assi (Hilo) def. [3] Brandon Ramos (Pun) 6-1, 6-1

Third Place

[2] Sibby Rodi (Pun) def. [4] Kawelo Tsuneyoshi (Iol) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

Final

[1] Tanner Ige/Koji Ho (Pun) def. [3] Sid Srinivasan/Carter Beppu (Iol) 6-3, 6-3

Third Place

[2] Spencer Yamamoto/Glen Ngo (Iol) def. [4] Allen Kudo/Bradley Hirohata (Pun) 6-0, 6-3

Girls

Team

1. Punahou 22. 2. Waiakea 20. 3. ‘Iolani 7, Roosevelt 7. 5. Kalaheo 5. 6. Mililani 4. 7, Kalani 2, Maui High 2, Hawaii Prep 2, St. Andrew’s 2. 11. Aiea 1, Seabury Hall 1, Kaiser 1, Kauai 1, University 1.

Singles

Final

[1] Kiora Kunimoto (Waikea) def. [2] Mami Daysog (Roos) 2-6, 6-0, 6-4

Third Place

[6] Lucy Teramura (Kalh) def. [5] Isabela Jube (Pun) 7-6 (1), (ret.)

Doubles

Final

[3] Mia Tom/Sophia Howell (Pun) def. [2] Sola Bando/Annika Nishida (Waik) 6-2, 7-6 (4)

Third Place