Hawaii water polo falls short against Stanford in NCAA semifinals

The top-seeded Stanford women’s water polo team scored seven straight goals across the second and third quarters to pull away from fourth-seeded Hawaii for a 13-4 win in the National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship semifinals at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Stanford’s Jenna Flynn scored the first three goals of the game, and just six minutes in it looked like the Cardinal might cruise. But back-to-back goals from Ema Vernoux and Gabrielle Doyle less than a minute apart late in the first period kept the Rainbow Wahine in range at the first break.

Flynn answered with two scores in the second quarter and three teammates each found the net once before Flynn struck for her sixth and final goal about a minute after halftime for a 9-2 Stanford lead and the Cardinal were never again threatened.

The Wahine also got a goal from Big West Player of the Year Bernadette Doyle in the third and one from Jordan Wedderburn in the fourth as the Cardinal held UH to 4-for-29 shooting. Doyle and Wedderburn were seniors playing their final collegiate match.

“I’m so grateful for the season that we had and I think we really just became a family and I wouldn’t have wanted to do this season with anyone else,” Wedderburn said through the school. “Despite the outcome, I’m so grateful to have had the experience with the girls that we had and I know they’re going to do amazing things next year.”

Doyle and Wedderburn are among four seniors on the team, with the quartet accounting for 157 of the team’s 329 goals (47.7%). Starting goalkeeper Daisy Logtens, who made four saves Saturday, is a sophomore.

Led by first-year head coach James Robinson, the Rainbow Wahine finished the season 22-5 and with a second straight national semifinal appearance.

“Obviously not the result you want in a semifinal, but gotta tip the cap to Stanford,” Robinson said. “Obviously an incredible program, an experienced team, they played awesome.

“For us, I think that one loss doesn’t define the season. Couldn’t be more proud of this group and what we accomplished.”

The Cardinal (24-1) will face third-seeded USC in today’s championship match (6 a.m., ESPNU). The Trojans (29-4) advanced by beating crosstown rival UCLA 15-13. The Bruins (20-6) were the defending champions.

Stanford won two of three matchups with USC this season.