‘American Idol’ quest ends for Hawaii’s Thunderstorm Artis

By John Berger

Today

Thunderstorm Artis, seen here Sunday with host Ryan Seacrist, did not make the Top 3 of “American Idol” tonight on ABC.

Thunderstorm Artis’ impressive run on “American Idol” came to an end today when he did not get the nationwide votes he needed to advance from the Top 5 to the Top 3.

The 29-year-old Hawaii born-and-raised singer-songwriter was only the fourth contestant with Hawaii ties to appear on the show in its 23-year history.

Hawaii-born Iam Tongi won the title of “American Idol” on Season 21 in 2023.

Tongi returned to the show today accompanied by a children’s choir to sing the contemporary hapa-haole song, “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride,” from the upcoming Disney live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch.”

Up until this year, the only other “Idol” contestants with solid Hawaii ties besides Tongi were Jasmine Trias, who made the Top 3 in Season 3 in 2004, and Camile Velasco who made Top 9 that same year and subsequently adopted the stage-name Eli-mac.

Hawaii has one more chance to see Artis on “Idol” when this year’s original field of 24 contestants return to perform in the three-hour show finale May 19.

To audition for Season 24 visit https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions

