City ambulance out of commission after North Shore collision

A city ambulance responding to a 911 call this morning was involved in a head-on collision on Waialua Beach Road on Oahu’s North Shore, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said just before 9 a.m. today, the EMS was en route to the call, with lights and sirens on, when it was struck head-on by a sedan.

The 83-year-old male driver of the sedan allegedly attempted to pass another vehicle and had crossed a double-solid line before colliding with the ambulance.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene. He declined transport to the hospital. A 50-year-old paramedic in the ambulance sustained minor injuries and also declined transport.

A second EMS unit was dispatched to handle the original emergency call.

The damaged ambulance, meanwhile, is out of service and will be replaced by a newly blessed unit.

“Honolulu EMS urges drivers to yield to emergency vehicles using lights and sirens,” said EMS in a statement.