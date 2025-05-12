Diddy sex trafficking trial opens with graphic testimony

NEW YORK >> A male stripper took the stand on the first day of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial today and testified he had sex with the hip-hop mogul’s then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura for money multiple times in 2012 and 2013 while Combs watched and masturbated.

Stripper Daniel Phillip, the prosecution’s second witness, recounted an episode in a New York City hotel where Combs threw a liquor bottle in Ventura’s direction, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her screaming into another room where he heard Combs shouting and slapping Ventura around.

Phillip said Ventura was distraught after Combs left the hotel room.

“She literally jumped into my lap and she was shaking, like literally her whole entire body was shaking. She was terrified,” he testified before a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates at the high-profile trial in Manhattan federal court that began with opening statements.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could face life in prison.

Prosecutors say Combs lured women into romantic relationships, forced them to take part in days of drug-fueled sex parties and then blackmailed them with videos he recorded of the encounters.

Combs “viciously attacked” women when they resisted taking part in the parties, known as “Freak Offs” or otherwise upset him, prosecutor Emily Johnson said during her opening statement.

Before Phillip’s testimony, jurors viewed a 2016 video in which Combs assaulted Ventura, threw her to the ground in the hallway of a Los Angeles area hotel and kicked her as she tried to enter an elevator.

Combs, wearing only a towel, is then seen grabbing Ventura’s belongings and dragging her into the hallway. He leaves Ventura behind. She lies motionless on the ground for a moment before getting up and walking to a hotel phone mounted on the wall.

Combs apologized after the video first aired on CNN last year.

The prosecution’s first witness, Israel Florez, a former security guard, testified he received a call for help during the incident in 2016.

“Scared,” Florez replied when asked by a prosecutor to describe Ventura’s demeanor.

Florez said Combs offered him a stack of cash, which he understood to be a bribe to keep the incident quiet. Florez declined the offer, he told the jury.

Johnson told jurors they would hear testimony from victims who said Combs routinely beat them and exploded with rage at the smallest slights. The case has drawn intense media coverage because of Combs’ fame.

“They will tell you about some of the most painful experiences of their lives. The days they spent in hotel rooms, high on drugs, dressed in costumes to perform the defendant’s sexual fantasies,” Johnson said.

Defense lawyer Teny Geragos said in her opening statement that prosecutors were trying to twist Combs’ romantic relationships into a racketeering and sex trafficking case.

“Sean Combs is a complicated man, but this is not a complicated case. This case is about voluntary choices made by capable adults in consensual relationships,” Geragos said.

Marc Agnifilo, Combs’ lead lawyer, has said the 2016 hotel incident depicted the aftermath of a dispute over infidelity. In a court hearing on Friday, Agnifilo said Ventura had a history of domestic violence, seeking to undercut prosecutors’ argument that she was a victim.

Ventura’s lawyer declined to comment.

COMBS PUMPS FIST, SMILES AT HIS CHILDREN

Combs’ mother, Janice Combs, sat in the front row of the courtroom along with six of her son’s children. Combs wore a beige sweater over a white collared shirt and khakis. He smiled at his family and blew them a kiss before taking his seat with his lawyers.

Combs left the courtroom in good spirits for an afternoon lunch break, pumping his fist and smiling at his children, one of whom flashed him a heart symbol with her hands.

Outside the courthouse, throngs of Combs supporters and curious onlookers recorded videos on their smartphones as they jockeyed with reporters for a glimpse of Combs’ family.

Combs is known for turning rap and rhythm and blues artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige into stars, and in the process elevating the mainstream appeal of hip-hop in American culture in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Combs’ defense strategy at trial will hinge on undermining the credibility of the women who testify against Combs.

Combs has faced at least 50 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse, including one from Ventura whose lawsuit was settled for undisclosed terms.

“Ask yourself why are they making this allegation now? What is their motive? For many of them the answer is simple: money,” defense attorney Geragos said during her opening statement.