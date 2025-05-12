Ewa Beach house fire displaces 4, sends 1 to hospital

Honolulu firefighters on Sunday extinguished a house fire at Iroquois Point in Ewa Beach that displaced four, sending one to the hospital.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 6:36 p.m. at 5371 Edgewater Drive in Ewa Beach. Ten units with 35 personnel responded, with the first arriving nine minutes later to find a working fire within a single-story home.

HFD said the four residents of the home were found outside upon arrival, and confirmed verbally that no one remained inside.

The four were transferred to the care of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. One was taken to Queen’s — West Oahu, while the other three declined transport. The American Red Cross is assisting the four displaced residents.

The fire was brought under control by 7:02 p.m., and fully extinguished at 7:50 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages.