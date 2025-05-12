Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Honokaa brushfire spread quickly, burned 6 acres

By Star-Advertiser staff

Hawaii island

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a brush fire that broke out Sunday morning in Honokaa, threatening nearby homes.

The Hawaii County Fire Department first responded to an 11:41 a.m. report for an abandoned vehicle fire in a vacant lot off Lehua Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found multiple vehicles fully involved in fire, surrounded by heavy brush that was already burning and strong, east-northeast winds spreading the flames toward large stands of bamboo.

The brushfire grew due to winds and uphill topography. The department brought in Choppers 1 and 2, along with a bulldozer to help create a fire break and protect homes.

Hawaii County Civil Defense reported the fire between Lehua and Mamane streets. Lehua Street was closed at hte time.

The fire was under control at about 4 p.m., and extinguished at 5:30 p.m. A fire break was created around the perimeter as the fire was extinguished, HFD said.

No injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.

