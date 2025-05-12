Waianae house fire accidental, caused by overloaded power strip

The Honolulu Fire Department classified a Waianae house fire earlier this month as accidental, due to too many appliances plugged into the same power strip.

HFD recommends plugging in only one heat-producing appliance into an outlet at a time.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. on May 9 at the single-story home on Pohakea Place in Waianae.

HFD said that a rice cooker, toaster, microwave oven and slow cooker were all plugged into a six-outlet, plastic power strip. Additionally, the home had no smoke alarms.

Damages are estimated at $648,000 to the property and $15,000 to its contents.

All occupants had safely exited the home when firefighters arrived, but the fire had spread to adjacent brush, resulting in a half-acre wildland fire.

The brush fire was quickly brought under control at 2:37 p.m. and extinguished at 3:50 p.m., according to HFD. The structure fire was extinguished at 5:40 p.m.

The American Red Cross assisted seven displaced residents. No injuries were reported.