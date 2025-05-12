Letter: Dems, media must pay for Biden cover-up

Robert Hur’s report on his investigation and interview of Joe Biden regarding the president’s willful retention and disclosure of classified materials in early 2024 was roundly criticized by the Democrats. The media was sweaty with desperation to cover up Biden’s cognitive deficits, and our elected officials and many unelected civil servants inside our federal government had long been aware of the same truth. Then the disastrous debate made it undeniable and proved Hur’s point. Game over, but then-Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to release the audio recording and the complicit media killed the story.

To this day, we haven’t heard any apology offered to Mr. Hur, nor any explanation from our four elected representatives in D.C. as to this cover-up. The media also needs to answer for their role. I and others demand a reckoning for this real conspiracy and cover-up.

Howard Araki

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter