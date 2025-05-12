Letter: Denuding government is part of nefarious plan

Donald Trump complains that the federal government doesn’t work and is inefficient. His recent unbridled termination of federal employees serves as a self-fulfilling prophecy of this complaint.

The clear result of his actions is to ensure that government doesn’t work. He can then turn over myriad government functions to private industry, because the people will be convinced that government can’t do its job. Trump’s supporters are standing in line to get these fat government contracts and will be enriched like Vladimir Putin did his oligarchs. Those oligarchs know who buttered their bread and greatly enriched Putin under the table. It seems Trump wants the same deal.

But the Putin deal that Trump wants the most is the title of dictator for life. Trump’s actions and decisions are focused towards that goal. One should always view Trump through this lens.

Dean Choy

Kaaawa

