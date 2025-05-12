Letter: Medicaid funding far too important to diminish

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Congress must reject Republicans’ plans to cut a devastating $880 billion from our nation’s cherished Medicaid program. Medicaid is an essential health care program for more than 72 million Americans, including children, families, seniors, new parents, people with disabilities and low-income people across the country.

Medicaid makes up 30% of state budgets, meaning cuts to federal support would force every state to make impossible choices: Slash health care for those who need it most or gut other core programs that states fund.

The impact of these massive cuts would be far-reaching, further disrupting the economy and care in all communities. Medicaid covers nearly half of the nation’s births, approximately 62% of long-term care residents in nursing homes, and 1 in 3 people with disabilities. Medicaid cuts are deeply unpopular — about 75% of people oppose them.

I urge you to join me in telling Congress: hands off Medicaid.

Abigail Langlas

Nuuanu

