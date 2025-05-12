Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, May 12, 2025 75° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Pattern of isle traffic deaths easy to decipher

Today

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Bystanders view a makeshift memorial on the pedestrian island at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard, where an accident killed three people in 2019.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

Bystanders view a makeshift memorial on the pedestrian island at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard, where an accident killed three people in 2019.