Letter: Pattern of isle traffic deaths easy to decipher

Bystanders view a makeshift memorial on the pedestrian island at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard, where an accident killed three people in 2019.

With the extreme rise in traffic fatalities on Oahu, I and I’m sure other drivers, are alarmed and taking this issue very seriously. What’s also alarming is that the state Department of Transportation and the Honolulu Police Department are witnessing the carnage unfold, but are doing very little to tackle this problem with more urgency. A spokesperson for HPD said that they “haven’t seen any set pattern” in regards to the predictability of traffic fatalities.

The pattern that seems to be a mystery to the police department is that drivers and two-wheeled riders know that there’s no enforcement, so speeding and disregard for traffic laws are ignored. The same pattern goes for pedestrians ignoring the walk signal or walking outside of a crosswalk. If they know that there’s no enforcement, they’ll keep doing what they’re doing in an unsafe manner, with no regard for traffic laws or people’s lives.

Judd Ota

Aiea

