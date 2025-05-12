Letter: Trump brazenly flouts oath of office in public

On a recent “Meet the Press” episode, in a segment about his deportation policies, President Donald Trump was asked whether he still needs to abide by the Constitution. He responded, “I don’t know.”

President Trump is either mentally incompetent or hides behind his enablers to clean up the messes he creates. The oath of office that he took for the second time barely three months ago contains “ … and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Moreover, his budget cuts federal funding to the National Science Foundation and other scientific agencies by up to 56%. According to a recent study by the Institute for Macroeconimic & Policy Analysis, cutting annual public research and development spending in half would making the average American approximately $10,000 poorer. So much for lowering the price of eggs. Is this who Trump supporters thought they elected?

Kevin Johnson

Kaimuki

