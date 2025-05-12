Off the news: First American pope to be invited to isles

For the first time, a U.S. citizen has been elected as Pope, and Catholics in Hawaii and throughout the U.S. are celebrating the milestone. Cardinal Robert Prevost — Pope Leo XIV — was born in Chicago.

“It’s a sense of pride for us, who are here in the United States, that one of our own has been elected pope,” said Bishop Larry Silva, the leader of Hawaii’s Catholic diocese. Strengthening the connection, Silva said he and Hawaii Catholics will visit the Vatican in October, and that Pope Leo XIV will be invited to visit Hawaii in 2027, the bicentennial of Catholic missionaries’ first arrival in the islands.