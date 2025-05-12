Off the news: First Red Hill lawsuit ruling a mixed bag

Well, the good news in last week’s court ruling over a “bellwether” lawsuit against the Navy for its 2021 Red Hill fuel spill that contaminated the area’s water is that the military has legal culpability. The government had tried to dismiss plaintiffs’ health complaints and concerns as merely psychosomatic.

But huge disappointment came in the paltry amount awarded to the 17 plaintiffs: just $682,258 total. The judge expressed sympathy for the plaintiffs, but said there simply wasn’t enough evidence to legally prove the fuel had caused each of the injuries alleged. This is the first lawsuit decision over the Red Hill fuel spill; more than 7,500 other cases await resolution.