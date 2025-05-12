Editorial: HTA must get past severe dysfunction

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has operated on increasingly shaky ground since the COVID-19 pandemic pulled the rug out from under tourism on a global basis, and there’s no denying that it’s currently beleaguered. Soon, a new law will redirect lines of authority for HTA, which has been increasingly subject to power plays — and dissatisfaction over the quality of its decision-making — by, alternatively, the Legislature and the state’s executive branch. Now, the agency is roiling publicly as charges of unprofessional behavior are exchanged between multiple HTA staffers and Vice President of Finance Isaac Choy.

Still, HTA’s recent setbacks and crises have served a purpose: productively exposing the agency to closer public scrutiny. HTA and the state must take advantage of shifts in the lines of authority and budgeting priorities that have been catalyzed. Legislation sent to the governor this session must lead to the increased accountability and transparency required, and HTA must act with a clear priority to serve Hawaii’s land and people.

The latest crisis: Charges have been raised that Choy referred to members of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, a major contractor, as “dumb Hawaiians” during a 2023 meeting. This was in the presence of James Tokioka, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), and then-interim HTA CEO Daniel Naho‘opi‘i — who himself resigned from HTA on March 21, calling the agency’s work environment “toxic.” Tokioka said he warned Choy that the comment was “unacceptable” and put a written reprimand in his file; Choy apologized to the staff.

Four other Native Hawaiian staffers have resigned, including HTA’s chief stewardship officer, and Choy also has been accused of sexist and demeaning behavior. He has responded that the allegations are false, calling them “retaliation” for reporting “violations and suspected violations” of laws and regulations by HTA.

The state Attorney General’s Office is now investigating all allegations with the state Department of Human Resources Development. Late Friday, HTA stated that Choy has been placed on leave, at the direction of the two investigatory agencies, pending the outcome of the probe.

Meanwhile, HTA’s reputation has been tattered.

Who’s responsible for these blunders — or violations of state law, if proven? The organization’s leader, of course, but just who that is has been unclear since at least 2023. Tokioka leads DBEDT, which currently has approval power over HTA’s budget and contracts, and follows direction from Gov. Josh Green. Apo’s predecessor as chair, former Mayor Mufi Hannemann, publicly tussled with Tokioka over HTA decisions — but Hannemann resigned as board chair in March, after it was revealed that he had arranged for use of the state’s convention center by two nonprofits connected to him, without paying. (Hannemann has said he believed the connection between events he set up and tourism/HTA concerns justified the free use.)

Naho‘opi‘i claims he was prevented from acting on Choy’s alleged human resources violations, and was intimidated by Tokioka. Tokioka says Naho‘opi‘i failed to do his job.

These charges and counter-charges must be thoroughly investigated, and all responsible for violating law or regulation must be identified and held accountable. Further, all real or perceived racism, sexism or workplace “toxicity” in HTA needs to be completely exorcised, and leaders must do better.

Green should sign into law Senate Bill 1571, making the HTA board an advisory body, with purse strings controlled by DBEDT, so that the state has clear responsibility for spending tourism money appropriately, while HTA’s president and CEO, subject to Senate approval, reports to the governor.

HTA plays an essential role in Hawaii tourism, influencing the state’s global and nationwide attraction as a tourism destination, as it was created to do in 1998. To succeed, however, HTA must clear up its many dysfunctions to reset its direction and priorities, supported by Hawaii officials with a shared sense of purpose.