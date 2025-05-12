Maui community receives largest wave of wildfire survivors to date
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kimo Carvalho, executive director of kauhale builder HomeAid Hawaii, shown Tuesday, is set to build in Maui County.
CODY LANG / HOMEAID HAWAI‘I
The interior of a Nanonest three-bedroom unit at Ka La‘i Ola features a view of the kitchen and bedroom, with an outdoor deck.
CODY LANG / HOMEAID HAWAI‘I
Above is the exterior of the modular unit. Nanonest is one of five modular home models selected for the community. As of Friday, 635 people had moved into 240 units in the community.