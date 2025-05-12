Nearly 460 volunteers take part in cleanups across Oahu

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Volunteers removed about 30 tons of trash during cleanups across Oahu that were organized by the Department of Facility Maintenance Storm Water Quality Division for Earth Month.

Some 460 volunteers participated in 24 cleanups across Oahu where they removed trash, tires and metals.

The Hawaii community also celebrated Earth Month by participating in the city’s 31-year-old Adopt-a-Block, Adopt- a-Channel and Storm Drain Marking programs, which aim to prevent pollution and ensure the responsible disposal of litter while preserving the cleanliness and health of our oceans and neighboring areas.

To learn more about the city’s storm- water programs and ways to get involved, visit stormwaterhonolulu.com.