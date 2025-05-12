Hawaii’s Martinez on all-tournament softball team

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii softball senior catcher Izabella Martinez was named to the Big West All-Tournament team on Sunday, the only Rainbow Wahine to make the cut.

Martinez led Hawaii with a .500 batting average and a .563 on base percentage in three games, smacking a home run and driving in four runs while running her consecutive games streak to 152 dating to her freshman campaign.

UC Santa Barbara led the way with four selections, followed by Cal State Northridge with three, UC San Diego with two and Long Beach State with one.