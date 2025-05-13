Community invited to meeting on overnight road work in Haleiwa

Honolulu city officials are holding a community meeting Thursday regarding plans for overnight road work on Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Waialua Elementary School cafeteria at 67-020 Waialua Beach Road.

Officials are proposing overnight road work to accelerate construction and minimize traffic disruption and impacts to nearby businesses.

The Honolulu Department of Design and Construction will share information on the improvement project, its anticipated schedule and potential impacts.

The “Rehabilitation of Streets, Unit 93 – Kamehameha Highway Improvements in Hale‘iwa project” will include cold planing of the existing pavement, resurfacing and roadway rehabilitation with an asphalt concrete base and pavement, and striping.

The project will also enhance roadway shoulders, reduce stormwater ponding and relocate utilities.

Officials said the project “will ultimately provide significant enhancements to the Haleiwa town corridor for drivers, pedestrians, and local businesses.”

Officials said community input is sought, and comments will be accepted.

Anyone with questions about the meeting should contact the department at 808-768-8400