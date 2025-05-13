Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 84° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Four men arrested after shot fired on Kinau Street

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 2:27 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

Four men were arrested early this morning after shots were fired during a disturbance on Kinau Street at about 12:07 a.m.

A 27-year-old man who fired a shot into the air was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangering in the second degree, place to keep pistol, place to keep ammunition, possessing ghost gun parts and an outstanding warrant.

Three men, aged 22, 22, and 27, were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. No one was injured.

At 12:07 a.m. HPD officers responded to reports of “four males causing a disturbance outside a Kinau Street home, one reportedly armed.”

HPD did not detail what the disturbance was.

Officers confiscated a ghost gun at the scene.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide