Four men arrested after shot fired on Kinau Street

Four men were arrested early this morning after shots were fired during a disturbance on Kinau Street at about 12:07 a.m.

A 27-year-old man who fired a shot into the air was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangering in the second degree, place to keep pistol, place to keep ammunition, possessing ghost gun parts and an outstanding warrant.

Three men, aged 22, 22, and 27, were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. No one was injured.

At 12:07 a.m. HPD officers responded to reports of “four males causing a disturbance outside a Kinau Street home, one reportedly armed.”

HPD did not detail what the disturbance was.

Officers confiscated a ghost gun at the scene.