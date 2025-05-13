Illegal game room assets in Kalihi turned over to state

More than $63,000 and assets of other equipment that Honolulu police acquired in an illegal game room bust Thursday will go to the state.

City officials said Tuesday that the Honolulu Prosecutor filed an administrative petition for asset forfeiture with the state Attorney General’s Office to forfeit the cash to the state as the proceeds of crime.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said “this is a win for our community.”

“Asset forfeiture is an important law enforcement tool. It immediately stops the illegal activity, takes the profit out of crime, and supports future law enforcement operations to stop criminal conduct,” Alm said in a statement.

Alm pointed to the importance of House Bill 126 that’s currently awaiting the governor’s signature.

If passed, HB 126 would “prohibit asset forfeiture like the one filed in this case because of new requirements in the law,” Alm said.

“No one should be allowed to profit from crime,” Alm said in a statement.

Enacting HB 126, the news release said, would “deny criminals — known or unknown — the profits of their crimes and repurpose those profits to fight those crimes.”

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gabriel Huntington is handling the case, according to the news release.