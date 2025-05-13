Kalihi game room shooting suspect arrested in Waipahu

Honolulu police arrested attempted murder suspect Issachar Meafou Tuesday, weeks after he allegedly fired gunshots in a Kalihi game room in April.

According to CrimeStoppers, police located Meafou, 38, in Waipahu a little before 1 p.m. “on the strength of an arrest warrant for multiple offenses.”

Honolulu police said April 17, Meafou allegedly fired multiple gunshots at a group of males in a game room near Sunny’s Mart in Kalihi before 4 a.m. April 17. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Police warned the public for weeks that Meafou was still outstanding and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The city Prosecuting Attorney charged Meafou April 27 with two counts of reckless endangering, place to keep pistol or revolver, being a felon in posession of a firearm and second-degree assault.

Authorities said that Meafou is “a persistent offender” who has been convicted of two or more felonies and could face enhanced sentencing if convicted.

Meafou’s bail has been set at $200,000.