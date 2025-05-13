Maui doctor accused of trying to kill wife held without bail

Circuit Judge Paul Wong denied Maui doctor Gerhardt Konig’s motion to set bail in the attempted murder case against him.

Konig, an anesthesiologist on Maui, was indicted on the charge of second-degree murder for allegedly attempting to kill his wife, Arielle Konig, in multiple ways, including throwing her off a cliff from the Pali Puka trail, hitting her with a rock. and stabbing her with syringes.

The judge cited state law that allows him to be held without bail, including if he is charged with a serious crime, is a serious flight risk and does present a danger to the victim. He said the court finds evidence he did conceal himself and evaded law enforcement.

The state’s witness, Honolulu Police Department Detective Tracy Spacek took the stand. He had received evidence of a bag of syringes and medications found by his wife in their Maui home, which was taken into custody by Maui police and transferred to Honolulu police.

Konig’s private attorney, Thomas Otake, said to hold him without bail seems arbitrary. Otake said his client is a highly educated medical doctor without a prior record, and that the allegations were weak in light of witnesses seeing only a portion of what occurred and that Arielle Konig did not have a concussion nor serious bodily injury.

Otake said it’s a case of “he said, she said.”

Emergency Medical Services said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple facial and head injuries.

Otake said he is a loving father, saying his 19-year-old son, moved to Maui to live with his father and his second wife.

Deputy Prosecutor Joel Garner said that Konig called his son and told him that he “tried to kill Arielle” because she had been cheating on him.

Konig, born in South Africa, is a flight risk, Garner said, with no family here — only a brother in South Africa and parents in San Diego.

Konig also hid for six hours in the bushes after the attack on Arielle Konig, while police searched for him, and ran. x