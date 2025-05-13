Maui man, 70, dies after being struck by pickup truck in Kihei

Maui police say a 70-year-old man has died after being struck Monday night by a pickup truck in Kihei.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Lipoa Street and the east entrance of Kupaliki Loop in Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.

Based on a preliminary investigation, MPD said the driver of a pickup truck traveling eastbound on East Lipoa at a high rate of speed struck the man as he was crossing the road and then fled the scene.

The man from Maalaea sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, said MPD in a news release.

“Shortly after the incident, a concerned citizen reported a red 2023 Toyota Tacoma operating recklessly on Maui Veterans Highway, leaving the Kihei area,” said MPD. “Officers located the vehicle and contacted the driver, a 42-year-old Wailuku male.”

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide and collisions involving death. He remains in custody at the Wailuku Police Station.

MPD believes speed and alcohol are contributing factors to the collision.

Police said this was Maui County’s 10th traffic fatality this year, compared to five at the same time last year.