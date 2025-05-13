Schumer to block Trump DOJ nominees over Qatar airplane

WASHINGTON >> U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer today vowed to block all of President Donald Trump’s nominees to the Justice Department until the agency reports what it knows about Qatar’s offer to give Trump’s administration a $400 million airplane.

Trump said on Monday that it would be “stupid” for him to refuse Qatar’s offer of the Boeing 747-8 airplane, which would be used as U.S. “Air Force One,” the jet American presidents use to fly around the globe.

The aircraft eventually would be donated to Trump’s presidential library.

RELATED

>> Schatz blasts Trump plan to accept next Air Force One from Qatar

>> Trump says it would be ‘stupid’ not to accept gift of Qatari plane

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Schumer, referring to reports that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had signed off on the deal for the plane, called it “a blatantly inept decision.”

“The attorney general must testify before both the House and Senate to explain why gifting Donald Trump a private jet does not violate the emoluments clause (of the U.S. Constitution), which requires congressional approval,” he said in a speech to the Senate.

The Defense Department is already in the process of procuring a replacement for the current, aging Air Force One, with delivery by Boeing expected within a couple years.

Schumer said he wants answers to whether the Qatari government will pay for modifications of the aircraft needed to protect the president, secure communications and provide special configurations for what is in practice an airborne Oval Office workspace.

If the U.S. government would have to bear those costs, Schumer said, “why are American taxpayers being asked to spend hundreds of millions of dollars or more on a plane that will only be used for year or two?”

A White House spokesperson on Monday said details of the gift were still being arranged.

Outside ethics experts have listed a range of Trump activities that could point to the president using his office to enrich himself or his family. Schumer specifically mentioned a $TRUMP meme coin, plans for a new Trump hotel in Dubai and a new golf course in Qatar.

Currently, three Trump Justice Department nominees are before the Senate: an assistant attorney general for Maryland and two in Virginia.