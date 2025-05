Shark warning signs have been posted this morning at Pokai Bay in Waianae, according to city officials.

Ocean Safety personnel spotted an aggressive, 8-foot shark about 75 yards offshore, and in the middle of the bay, according to HNL Alert at about 9 a.m. today.

“If you see or encounter a shark, notify Ocean Safety personnel or call 911 immediately,” said HNL Alert. “Always check with a lifeguard for the latest ocean and beach conditions.”