Woman arrested after hit-and-run crash in Waikiki injures driver
A 39-year-old woman was arrested Monday after fleeing the scene of a head-on crash that seriously injured another driver in Waikiki, Honolulu police said.
The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Paki Avenue near Noela Street, when the woman — traveling west with a male passenger — crossed into the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.
The 33-year-old female driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Her juvenile passenger was not injured.
Police said the suspect fled on foot without providing any information or rendering aid. Her 39-year-old male passenger remained at the scene and refused medical treatment.
The woman was later found and arrested on suspicion of collisions involving substantial bodily injury and driving without a license, according to HPD.
Police said all individuals involved were wearing seat belts, and that speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
