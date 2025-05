I am amazed about the overwhelming amount of opala that is being generated just on this island and how difficult it is to find a safe new landfill. And it is certainly more than understandable that no one wants a dump in their community.

But this is not just a local problem. “Too much stuff” (remember comedian George Carlin?) is a worldwide ecological disaster that is already happening. Many population experts say that an optimal and sustainable worldwide population ranges between 3 billion and 4 billion people. We are currently totaling more than 8 billion. Some experts state that in order to sustain a Western standard of living along with the consumption that goes with it, the maximum population is 3 billion or less.

If we modify our lifestyle and consume less, there can be more of us living on a healthier and sustainable planet. But is this a realistic goal for countries believing that each new generation should look forward to a higher standard of living than their own? This would require a complete paradigm shift. What it would do to our economy I am unsure; our economy now thrives and grows with people spending and consuming more and more.

Some believe that science will come to humankind’s rescue and help us solve our pollution and waste problems. And there have been some great progress in developing clean energy. Our own HPOWER and recycling efforts are examples of both local and national progress.

But creating ever-more waste, including toxic waste, are current problems that are known and need immediate attention. Right now, on a worldwide basis, we are creating 2.01 billion tons of municipal solid waste per year. About 30% is either recycled or composted. Another 7% or so is incinerated (like HPOWER).The rest makes it to landfills.

The world is being used as our garbage dump. And that includes our oceans as well. Think of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which was mentioned recently in a letter to the editor. Some countries in Africa have become dumping grounds for industrial countries’ toxic waste, which includes so-called e-waste, e.g., our old electronic consumer products and batteries. Our waste becomes their waste — and there are scant environmental controls that are being applied in these countries, resulting in portions of their population becoming ill and their environment becoming polluted and degraded.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Combine the above with the impact of global warming, which is also related to the world’s increasing population and overconsumption, and I am reminded of an old line from a Ray Charles song: “I used to think happiness was a thing called money. But now that I am older, the whole thing seems funny … I’d give it all up now for a little piece of mind.”

How much are we willing to change for the sake of our planet and future generations? The time to decide is today.

Our worship of mammon and judging our success by the size of our GNP and how much we consume have to change. More is not always better. In this case “more” is killing us.

Roman Leverenz is a retired state social worker.