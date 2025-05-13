Letter: Consider all facets of Garcia immigration case

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Columnist Cal Thomas’ broad attack on Democrats’ Kilmar Abrego Garcia narrative leaves out inconvenient truths (“Dems’ Abrego Garcia narrative obscures inconvenient truth,” Star-Advertiser, April 22).

First, Garcia is an MS-13 gang member. If true, then why was he granted “withholding of removal” status in 2019?

Second, when pulled over for speeding with eight passengers, Garcia said they were traveling for construction work. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was contacted, but declined to take Garcia into custody. No criminal charges were filed.

Third, the domestic violence allegation was not pursued in court by his wife.

Fourth, Garcia’s due process hearing by two immigration judges was not the same process used in our legal system for citizens. For example, the burden of proof is on the immigrant and hearsay evidence against him was admissible.

Mr. Thomas focuses on outcomes that support his theory and ignores facts that rebut it. Fair?

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Willis Yap

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter