Letter: Strive toward tolerance to solve global conflict

With the arrival of spring, there are festivals and celebrations all over the globe, even in the most trying places.

Spring gives us hope and optimism. Seeing constant violence and intolerance around the globe is very distressing. And this occurs while we all know that we will be better off in every way if we espouse cooperation.

Almost all major religions believe in one god and tolerance. The question is how to reach the flocks who do not understand this, and address this dichotomy.

For now one thing is certain: The least we can do is to keep the doors of honest dialogue always open. I pray that the minds of such constituents one day will open soon and see what their eyes see everyday.

In the meantime, we must live with hopeful optimism and concertedly work for the betterment of all the elements of Earth, living and the nonliving.

Birendra Singh Huja

Waialae Iki

