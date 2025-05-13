Off the news: New climate dashboard rolls out in isles

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Storm clouds are gathering on the federal-funding horizon, so the advent of Mesonet a few years back was fortunate timing for Hawaii weather forecasting now.

While originally launched under a federal National Science Foundation grant, the Hawaii Mesonet real-time climate dashboard (hawaii.edu/climate-data-portal/hawaii-mesonet) is locally operated. University of Hawaii climatologists still hope for federal support but worry about budget cuts.

Hawaii had been one of 20 states without a Mesonet system. Having that corrected is good, especially as hurricane season looms.