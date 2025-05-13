Off the news: Too many ‘Hawaiis’ in state of Hawaii

In June, the Hawai‘i Board on Geographic Names (HBGN) will hear a proposal to change the official name of Hawaii island from the “Island of Hawai‘i” to “Hawai‘i.” To which we scratch our heads and say, hasn’t that always been its name?

Well, yes. But because Kamehameha, born on “Hawai‘i,” named the islands making up this state “Hawai‘i,” that confuses some people.

Still, Kamehameha called his home island “Hawai‘i,” so “Hawai‘i” it should be. HBGN’s official designations apply to maps and public documents. “It’s not meant to nor should it affect common usage,” said HBGN board member Arthur Buto. “Hawaii island” and “Big Island” are commonly used, and likely will continue to be.