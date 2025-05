Bank of Hawaii employees Susan Valentin and Vivian Pham-Agustin earned their college degrees from Chaminade University through the company’s College Assistance Program, which pays 100% of the university’s tuition.

Two Bank of Hawaii employees, whose tuition is fully covered by the bank’s College Assistance Program, received their diplomas May 3 from Chaminade University.

The CAP program now has covered the Chaminade University tuition of 27 Bank of Hawaii employees, which has invested more than $2.2 million in educational costs since the program began in 2016, according to a news release.

Susan Valentin, an employee of Bank of Hawaii for more than 30 years, received her degree in psychology, and Vivian Pham- Agustin earned a degree in business administration.

Pham-Agustin said that CAP allowed her to achieve a goal that once seemed out of reach.

“Graduating college was something I gave up for a while and I was really fortunate for the opportunity,” Pham-Agustin said in a statement. “I didn’t think this day would come, really.”

Valentin said finishing her studies and graduating from university was something she “always wanted to do.”

“When the opportunity came available through Bank of Hawaii, I thought it was a no-brainer,” Valentin said. “I thought, ‘Now’s the time to dive in and take advantage of doing it.’”

In partnership with Chaminade University, Bank of Hawaii’s CAP pays 100% of tuition upfront prior to the start of each school term for employees who seek to obtain their first four-year undergraduate degree. Employees are not required to stay with the company after graduation, “underscoring the bank’s commitment to helping individuals achieve their personal educational dreams,” according to a news release.

Sharlene Ginoza-Lee, Bank of Hawaii’s senior executive vice president and chief people officer, said the company is “incredibly proud” of the recent graduates.

“Their dedication and hard work exemplify the spirit of (CAP),” Ginoza-Lee said in a statement.