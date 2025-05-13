On the Move: Kerry Kuhl

The Kahala Hotel &Resort has named Kerry Kuhl director of sales. Kuhl previously served as senior sales manager at the Prince Hotel Maui and Stouffer Wailea, now known as Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. Kuhl rejoins the hotel with more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, where she previously served as director of national accounts for The Kahala from 2014 to 2018. She began her career at Maui Marriott and became its first remote sales manager in 1990 while based in California, where she later held director of sales and marketing roles at Le Rivage Hotel &Spa in Sacramento, The Oasis at Death Valley and Hotel Winters in Northern California.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.