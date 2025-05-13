Police, state support legislation to monitor parts for ghost guns
Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, top left, and director of the state Department of Law Enforcement Mike Lambert gave information about 3D-printed firearms and ghost guns during a news conference Monday at HPD’s training facilities in Waipahu.
Mike Lambert, left, director of the state Department of Law Enforcement, demonstrated Monday the purpose of an auto sear device — the small white device in his hand — which converts an AR-style rifle into a weapon capable of fully automatic fire. Also on hand was Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan.
U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda joined them to discuss new initiatives to crack down on illegal homemade guns and firearms with no serial numbers.