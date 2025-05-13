Baseball Top 10: Saint Louis rides teamwork to title

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Even the most outstanding player of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships knew.

One man can’t do all the heavy lifting. It was after Saint Louis’ 6-1 win over MIL champion Kamehameha-Maui when Bruin Agbayani said, “It was a team effort. Everybody did their job. I just wanted to get on base. We have all these good hitters on our team just producing runs.”

Agbayani was excellent at shortstop, bringing a bat that was heavy on extra-base hits. His teammates stepped up in the final, a 5-0 win over Waiakea. Catcher Chase Sutherland, infielders Mana Heffernan, Ka‘ili Kane and Kahanu Martinez and outfielders Laakea Correa and Drake Kenui were named to the all-tournament team.

So was pitcher Lincoln Pang, who fired a three-hit shutout in the title game.

Joining them on the all-tourney team: infielder Bransyn Hong (KS-Maui), outfielder Hurley Awana (Leilehua), Jayden Perry-Waikiki (Baldwin) and Hurley Soong (Waiakea).

After going 9-5 in ILH play against several of the state’s premier programs, Damien continue its onslaught and captured the Division II state title. Shortstop Aaron Rapozo was selected Most Outstanding Player, joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Makana Freitas, Nainoa Begonia, Tanaloa Seguancia and Max DeTrinis.

Also selected: KamrenJ Atanes, Chaesten Rice and Kai Keesee (Waianae); Kaitin Mundon, Sonny Thomas, Kimo Kupihea and Pierce Rosaro (Kapaa).

Baseball Top 10

First-place votes in parentheses

Rank School REC Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (8) 20-8-1 80 5

2. Waiakea 13-5-2 70 9

3. Kamehameha 31-7 60 1

4. KS-Maui 19-6-1 58 2

5. Baldwin 17-10-1 49 4

6. Mililani 23-10 39 3

7. KS-Hawaii 19-2-2 32 6

8. Kaiser 18-9 18 7

9. Damien 18-11-1 17 NR

10. Kailua 12-12-1 12 10

No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 8).