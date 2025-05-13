Softball Top 10: Powerful Mililani relied on defense

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

This season, everything started on defense for the state champion Mililani Trojans.

The cornerstone of that stellar defense was shortstop Kahiau Aina, named the Most Outstanding player of the DataHouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships. Aina batted .600 (6-for-10), drove in two runs and scored five times. Her slugging percentage was 1.100.

Teammates Taylor Adriano, Kodi Ancheta and Kamryn Aoki joined Aina on the all-tournament team. Maryknoll’s Reyni Hiraoka, Sheyzhelle Iokia and Palehua Silva were selected to the team, as were Sophia Alo of Campbell and Taryn Ho of Punahou.

Kapaa’s run to the Division II state crown capped an intriguing run. The Warriors began preseason with a slew of D-I elites, losing to Campbell, 11-7; Maryknoll, 5-4; and Punahou, 6-5; and tying Kaiser, 4-all. They later beat Kaiser 6-5 and lost to Mililani 11-8 to close nonconference play 6-5-1.

The Warriors swamped Kailua, 15-1, and Pac-FIve, 17-0, before edging Pearl City, 7-5, for the championship. Kapaa closed the year 21-5-1, tied for No. 7 in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

Sienna Yamashita was picked Most Outstanding Player of the D-II state tournament, joined by teammates Karlee Rose Keale, Charlize Kenney and Jacie Martinez. Also named to the all-tourney team: Phoenix Sky Lumabao, Lilyanni Mata, Samantha Nakamatsu and Saunette Oshiro (Pearl City); Kamaile Valente (Waimea) and Mauliola Zuttermeister (Pac-Five).

Yamashita batted .600 (6-for-10) with four RBIs and eight runs scored. She walked four times and stole two bases. Her on-base percentage was .692, with a slugging percentage of .800.

Star-Advertiser

SOFTBALL Top 10

First-place votes in parentheses