Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder arrested in prostitution sting

Kyle Snyder, who became the youngest American wrestler to win Olympic gold in 2016, was arrested in a prostitution sting, according to police in Columbus, Ohio today.

One of the most successful wrestlers in U.S. history, Snyder, 29, was charged with engaging in prostitution following his arrest last week. Court records do not list an attorney for Snyder.

A three-time NCAA champion at Ohio State and a three-time world champion, Snyder made history at 20 years old with a victory at 97 kilograms at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

He followed that up with a silver at the Tokyo Games before losing in the bronze medal match in last year’s Olympics in Paris.