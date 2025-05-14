Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Google: U.S. retail sector at risk from hacking group

By Raphael Satte / Reuters

Today Last updated 8:01 a.m.

Business

REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION The new Google logo is seen in this illustration on Tuesday.

REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION

The new Google logo is seen in this illustration on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON >> Alphabet’s Google said hackers responsible for paralyzing disruptions of U.K. retailers are turning their attention to similar companies in the United States.

“U.S. retailers should take note. These actors are aggressive, creative, and particularly effective at circumventing mature security programs,” John Hultquist, an analyst at Google’s cybersecurity arm, said in an email sent today.

The culprit is a group connected with “Scattered Spider,” a nickname for a loosely interconnected network of hackers of varying levels of sophistication, it added.

Scattered Spider is widely reported to have been behind the particularly disruptive hack at M&S, one of the best-known names in British business, whose online operations have been frozen since April 25.

It has a history of focusing on a single sector at a time and is likely to target retail for a while longer, Hultquist said.

Hackers from the Scattered Spider ecosystem have been behind a slew of disruptive break-ins on both sides of the Atlantic. In 2023 hackers tied to the group made headlines for hacking casino operators MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment.

Law enforcement has struggled to get a handle on the Scattered Spider hacking groups, in part because of their amorphousness, the hackers’ youth, and a lack of cooperation from cybercrime victims.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide