HPD: Armed men rob social poker game in Nuuanu home

Honolulu police are looking for four men who allegedly robbed a “social poker game” at gunpoint in the Pali area.

At 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night, four “unknown suspects who were armed with multiple firearms, unlawfully entered a residence, which was having a gathering,” according to HPD.

One of the men “demanded property from the occupants” at home and fled with money and property without hurting anyone. Police said that “…shortly before 11 p.m., four armed male suspects entered a Nuuanu residence during a social poker game. They demanded money and property before fleeing.”

HPD did not release an address where the robbery occurred, nor was a description of the suspects shared with the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

An investigation for robbery in the first degree is ongoing.