Man, 36, in critical condition after running from police in Kalihi

A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after he collapsed during a foot chase with police trying to remove him from Lanakila District Park in Kalihi this morning.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, at 1:28 a.m., officers were “enforcing park rules when they observed the suspect in a closed park.”

“The suspect fled and a foot pursuit ensued. Officers were able to detain the man in the middle of the park when he became unresponsive,” according to HPD. Officers performed CPR and administered medical aid until EMS arrived. The suspect was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The man was arrested on suspicion of violating park closure rules and an outstanding warrant.

The warrant is related to a 2018 car theft charge. The 36-year–old had a $20,000 bench warrant issued for his arrest Feb. 18, for failing to “comply with the terms and conditions of mental health court,” according to state court records.