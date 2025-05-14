Police close Hawaii Kai roads after projectile devices found

The Honolulu Police Department closed roads in the area of Kalanianaole Highway and Keahole Street while officers and U.S. Department of Defense personnel removed “projectiles” from the Hawaii Kai police substation.

HPD did not say if the projectiles were explosives, how many were found, how they got to the substation, what was happening at the scene, if anyone was injured, or the number of federal agencies involved.

HPD’s Specialized Services Division personnel are “in a scene with projectile devices at the Hawaii Kai police substation,” read a 1:36 p.m. post on HPD’s social media feeds.

Officials have determined the “safest course of action” is to take the projectiles to the Maunalua Bay parking lot and defuse them.

‘The duration of the closure is undetermined, however, we ask that drivers follow the instructions of officers on scene,” read the post. “Mahalo for your patience.”